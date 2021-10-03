Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 475,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,255,015 shares.The stock last traded at $33.80 and had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $5,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

