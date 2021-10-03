Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 475,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,255,015 shares.The stock last traded at $33.80 and had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

