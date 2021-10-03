Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 15,110 JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

BBRE stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70.

