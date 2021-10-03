Keybank National Association OH Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

