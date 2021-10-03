Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,566,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,273,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,218,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,525,000 after buying an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 203.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 470,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 315,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.