Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,010 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.41 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.