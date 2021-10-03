Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,250 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

