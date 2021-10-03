Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,275 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.