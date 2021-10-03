Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

