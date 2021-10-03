Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on KL. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,455,000. Insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 over the last 90 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.99. The firm has a market cap of C$13.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

