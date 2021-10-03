Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$67.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,949,000. Insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 in the last 90 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

