Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIII remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,637. Kismet Acquisition Three has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

