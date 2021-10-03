KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KL Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,940 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $16,582,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in KL Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 655,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

KLAQ opened at $9.76 on Friday. KL Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

