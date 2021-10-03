Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

