Kylin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $572,152.00 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Kylin has a total market cap of $35.49 million and approximately $572,152.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,867.17 or 0.45598098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00117953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00226256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

