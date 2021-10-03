Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $169.78 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average of $185.72.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

