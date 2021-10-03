Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Landec reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth $130,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,063. Landec has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

