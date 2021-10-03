Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $773.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

