Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Lawson Products worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $51.30 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.70 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

