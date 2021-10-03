Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $411,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,880. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

