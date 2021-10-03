Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,033,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $775,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,694,000 after purchasing an additional 501,622 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

