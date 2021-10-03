Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,297,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,430 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,167,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $57.34 on Friday, reaching $2,730.86. 1,767,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,492.18. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

