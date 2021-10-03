Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,062,417 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,062,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $277,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 210,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 1,430,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

