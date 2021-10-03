Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 79,741 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,741 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Honeywell International worth $1,174,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.65. 2,276,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

