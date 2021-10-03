Legal & General Group Plc Buys 20,230 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of United Rentals worth $155,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,676,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in United Rentals by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

United Rentals stock opened at $358.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average is $328.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

