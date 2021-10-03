Legal & General Group Plc Buys 732,624 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,973,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $140,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

