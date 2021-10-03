Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,036 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Fortive worth $144,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fortive by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,646,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

