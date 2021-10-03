Legal & General Group Plc Has $130.65 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $130,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $201.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

