Legal & General Group Plc Has $132.65 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of Celanese worth $132,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.13.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

