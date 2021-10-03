Legal & General Group Plc Has $137.95 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $137,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,397 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

