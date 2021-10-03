Legal & General Group Plc Has $167.97 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in UDR were worth $167,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

