Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,939 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Burlington Stores worth $137,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $284.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

