Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 60,835 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of PerkinElmer worth $136,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

