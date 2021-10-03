Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.09% of W. P. Carey worth $149,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

