Legal & General Group Plc Sells 91,176 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91,176 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $130,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 105,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

