Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240,341 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,487,319 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $149,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 26.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 450,657 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Barrick Gold by 55.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 541,932 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 192,749 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 236,995 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 42.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 279,976 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Barrick Gold by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,773,443 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

