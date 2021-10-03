Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $15.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lennar by 370.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lennar by 34.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 193.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 287.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.