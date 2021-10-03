LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $105,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $27,805,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $140.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.29.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.