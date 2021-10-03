Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,429,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,368,000 after purchasing an additional 383,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

