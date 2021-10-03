Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

