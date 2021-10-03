Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $118.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.