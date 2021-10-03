Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,226,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

