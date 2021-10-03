Lido Advisors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $13,539,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $6,131,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $3,901,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $3,393,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aterian alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ATER stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $374.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATER. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Aterian Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER).

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.