Lido Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $488.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $336.60 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

