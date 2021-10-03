Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

