Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $488.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $336.60 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

