Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several analysts have commented on LGND shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.82. 201,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,560. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.