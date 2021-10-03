LikeCoin Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and $51,957.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,058,332,295 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,558,940 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.