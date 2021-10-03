Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LCTX. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.36.

LCTX stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

