LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.97. 10,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on LVOX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get LiveVox alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $556,420,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $2,505,000.

LiveVox Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.